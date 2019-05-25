Sports
Valdez leads Fayetteville over Lynchburg 9-3
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Enmanuel Valdez had three hits and three RBI as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 9-3 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Woodpeckers and a three-game winning streak for the Hillcats.
Fayetteville went up 6-0 in the fourth after Valdez hit a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Papierski.
The Woodpeckers later added a run in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Colton Shaver hit a solo home run, while Scott Schreiber hit a two-run home run in the eighth.
Leovanny Rodriguez (4-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Lynchburg starter Jean Carlos Mejia (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
For the Hillcats, Nolan Jones reached base four times.
Comments