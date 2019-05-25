Mariners take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Athletics

Seattle Mariners (23-30, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (26-25, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (3-3, 5.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Athletics are 9-10 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 75 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads them with 11, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Mariners are 13-16 on the road. Seattle has slugged .454, good for second in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .622 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 14 home runs. The Athletics won the last meeting 6-2. Lou Trivino earned his second victory and Stephen Piscotty went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Wade LeBlanc took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 28 RBIs and is batting .254. Matt Olson is 11-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .622. Tim Beckham is 7-for-20 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (neck), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (right wrist contusion).