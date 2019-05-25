San Francisco takes 3-game skid into matchup with Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-25, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-29, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Giants are 11-12 against opponents from the NL West. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.58. Jeff Samardzija leads the team with a 3.27 ERA.

The Diamondbacks are 8-13 against NL West Division opponents. Arizona's team on-base percentage of .319 is thirteenth in the league. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with an OBP of .344. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 18-2. Robbie Ray secured his fourth victory and Ketel Marte went 3-for-7 with a home run and four RBIs for Arizona. Drew Pomeranz took his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 19 extra base hits and is batting .227. Pablo Sandoval is 8-for-21 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 55 hits and is batting .281. Marte has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .202 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).