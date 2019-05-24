Carb Day dawns soggy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The annual Carb Day revelry ahead of the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 got off to a soggy start as a line of storms rolled over Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

The speedway even closed its gates briefly as lightning lit up the sky.

The storms were expected to move away quickly, leaving in their wake a hot, humid day for thousands of fans planning to attend the final practice before the Indy 500. Also on deck Friday is the Indy Lights race, the pit stop competition and a concert headlined by Foreigner.

It's been a rainy month of May at Indianapolis, and there is more rain in the forecast for this weekend. Some meteorologists have predicted a 90 percent chance of rain on race day.