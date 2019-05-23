Avila’s homer leads Mexico to 4-1 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Emmanuel Avila hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 4-1 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Thursday.

The home run by Avila, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Armando Araiza hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Saraperos cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Manny Rodriguez hit an RBI single, scoring Juan Apodaca.

The Diablos Rojos tacked on another run in the ninth when Jesus Fabela hit an RBI single, driving in Juan Carlos Gamboa.

Jesus Anguamea (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rolando Valdez (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.