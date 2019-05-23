Brown hits two homers as Dos Laredos tops Campeche 9-3

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Domonic Brown hit a pair of homers, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 9-3 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Thursday.

Arturo Rodriguez and Josh Rodriguez also homered for the Tecolotes.

The home runs by Brown, both solo shots, came in the second off Marco Carrillo and in the fifth off Carlos De Leon.

Dos Laredos right-hander Jose Oyervides (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Carrillo (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and six hits over two innings.