Marcano hits walk-off single, Fort Wayne beats South Bend 3-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Tucupita Marcano hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the South Bend Cubs 3-2 on Thursday. With the victory, the TinCaps swept the four-game series.

Luis Almanzar scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a single by Marcano.

After South Bend's Cole Roederer hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth, Fort Wayne tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the inning when Agustin Ruiz hit an RBI double, bringing home Dwanya Williams-Sutton.

Reliever Henry Henry (5-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to get the win. Sean Barry (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.