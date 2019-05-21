Detroit’s Gardenhire ejected after 9th-inning reversal

Ron Gardenhire has been ejected from Detroit's game against Miami on Tuesday night after the Tigers' manager came out to argue following a replay reversal in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With men on first and third and one out, Detroit's Ronny Rodriguez lifted a fly ball to deep left field. Harold Ramirez appeared to drop it, and a run came home, tying the game at 4, but replays showed Ramirez had the ball briefly in his glove before losing control as he tried to transfer it to his throwing hand.

The call was overturned and the batter was ruled out — although the run still counted. Gardenhire came out to argue with third base umpire Fieldin Culbreth, and although Culbreth didn't make a demonstrative ejection motion, Gardenhire disappeared from view in the dugout, and the Tigers eventually confirmed he'd been tossed.