Asencio, Valdez lead the way for Yucatan

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Yeison Asencio homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Pericos de Puebla 15-3 on Sunday.

Alex Valdez doubled and singled twice with four RBIs and three runs for Yucatan.

Yucatan had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring six runs in the fourth inning, then adding four more in the sixth and eighth innings.

The key inning was the fourth, when A. Valdez hit a bases-clearing double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yucatan right-hander Cesar Valdez (6-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on nine hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Enrique Oquendo (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.