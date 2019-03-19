Illinois professor creates women’s NCAA Tournament simulator

FILE- In this March 9, 2019, file photo Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) drives to the basket past Syracuse's Gabrielle Cooper (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C. The heroine of Notre Dame’s national championship run last year, who won both Final Four and title games with dramatic, last-second shots, is ready for her last ride through the bracket, starting Saturday when the Fighting Irish takes on Bethune-Cookman in the first round. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo