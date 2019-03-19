Rams sign longtime Packers LB Clay Matthews to 2-year deal

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Longtime Green Bay linebacker Matthews has agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams announced the deal Tuesday, March 19, 2019, for Matthews, the former USC star who spent the past decade with the Packers. Jeffrey Phelps AP Photo