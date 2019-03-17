Sports

Chelsea’s top-4 hopes hit with 2-0 loss at Everton in EPL

The Associated Press

March 17, 2019 11:43 AM

Everton's Richarlison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday March 17, 2019.
Everton's Richarlison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday March 17, 2019. PA via AP Martin Rickett
LIVERPOOL, England

Chelsea's ambitions of finishing in the Premier League's top four took a hit with a 2-0 loss at Everton on Sunday.

Richarlison nodded home a rebound following a corner in the 49th minute before earning the penalty from which Gylfi Sigurdsson scored in the 72nd, also via a rebound after his spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea could have moved level on points with fourth-placed Arsenal with a victory, but instead stayed in sixth place with eight games left.

Chelsea fell away in the second half, having started brightly at Goodison Park with Eden Hazard hitting the post early on.

The victory moved Everton into 11th place.

