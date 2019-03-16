AP source: Indians, OF Gonzalez agree to minor deal

FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photoColorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez walks in the dugout after scoring against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game in Denver. A person familiar with the agreement says Gonzalez intends to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians. Gonzalez, who played the past 10 seasons with Colorado, will sign once he completes a physical and join the Indians at spring training, said the person who spoke Saturday, March 16, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. Jack Dempsey, File AP Photo