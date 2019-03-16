Sports

Nadal’s knee injury forces him out of semis at Indian Wells

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

March 16, 2019 11:23 AM

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, gets his knee wrapped by a trainer during his match against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif.

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open because of a knee injury.

Nadal had been set to play longtime rival Roger Federer later Saturday.

The Spaniard's right knee flared up in the second set of his 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) victory over Karen Khachanov in Friday's quarterfinals. He twice called for a trainer, who applied tape just below Nadal's knee.

A somber Nadal announced his withdrawal a couple hours before he was scheduled to take the court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

He also says he won't play again until the Monte-Carlo Masters clay event in mid-April.

It would have been the 39th career meeting between Nadal and Federer, who advances to Sunday's final in pursuit of a record sixth title at Indian Wells.

