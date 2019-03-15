Ahmad leads Cal St.-Fullerton over UC Santa Barbara 64-58

Khalil Ahmad had 28 points as Cal State Fullerton topped UC Santa Barbara 64-58 in the Big West Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.
Kyle Allman Jr. had 12 points for Cal State Fullerton (16-16).
Amadou Sow had 14 points for the Gauchos (22-10). Max Heidegger added 14 points and six rebounds. Ar'mond Davis had seven rebounds.
