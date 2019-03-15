Matchmaker: Justin Thomas links Wie with Jerry West’s son

FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the eighth hole during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Major champion. FedEx Cup champion. And now Justin Thomas has another title. Matchmaker for Michelle Wie and Jonnie West. Wie, the golf prodigy from Hawaii and former U.S. Women's Open champion, revealed on Instagram earlier this week that she was engaged to West, the Golden State Warriors' director of basketball operations and the son of NBA great Jerry West. And it all started with an exchange of text messages. "They both asked me about each other," Thomas said. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo