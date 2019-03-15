Ethiopia, Kenya push back as Diamond League drops 5,000m

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana leads Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri during the Women's 5000 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in London. The IAAF’s decision to drop the 5,000 meters from its Diamond League track and field series has been met with strong resistance from Ethiopia and Kenya, the East African nations whose athletes dominate long-distance events. Martin Meissner, File AP Photo