Clay Buchholz, Blue Jays finalize $3M, 1-year contract

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Clay Buchholz works against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego. Buchholz and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The 34-year-old right-hander is expected to join a starting rotation that includes Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez. Orlando Ramirez, File AP Photo