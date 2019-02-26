Former Kings star Mike Bibby accused by teacher of sexual abuse, Phoenix police say

Former Kings star Mike Bibby, now a high school basketball coach in Phoenix, is being investigated following allegations by a teacher of sexual abuse.

As reported Monday by the Arizona Republic, which obtained a copy of a restraining order filed against Bibby, a Shadow Mountain High School teacher claims that in February 2017, Bibby pulled her into his car at the school’s parking lot and groped her, rubbing his genitals against her.

The teacher additionally reported that she talked to Bibby the next day and told him he was “out of line,” and Bibby responded that he had been drinking that day and that he was interested in dating her, according to the restraining order obtained by the Phoenix newspaper. She told him to stay away, and initially agreed not to tell anybody about the incident.

Paradise Valley Unified School District in a statement to the Republic confirmed Phoenix police are investigating the allegations against Bibby, who has coached at Shadow Mountain High School.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

“On February 14, 2019, PV Schools was notified that the Phoenix Police Department opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse/harassment of a Shadow Mountain High School staff member by the boys head basketball coach, Mike Bibby,” school district spokeswoman Becky Kelbaugh wrote in a statement provided to the Republic. “At the request of the Phoenix Police Department, the District’s internal investigation was suspended pending the conclusion of the Police Department’s active investigation into the accusations.”

The same statement was provided to KTVK in Arizona. Both KTVK and the Republic reported that Phoenix police officials confirmed the department is aware of allegations at Shadow Mountain High School, but did not name any suspects or involved parties.

The teacher reported the allegations to a school resource officer Feb. 13 of this year, according to the Republic.

Bibby on Saturday led Shadow Mountain varsity boys basketball to its fourth consecutive state title. Bibby played for Shadow Mountain in 1996, two years before his NBA debut.

Bibby played his longest NBA stint, with the Kings, from 2001 to 2008. He retired from the NBA in 2012 and began coaching for Shadow Mountain as an assistant coach in 2013.