Golden Knights, Jets, Blue Jackets make trades to contend

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 file photo, Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. The NHL’s Western Conference teams go wild in making series of moves at trade deadline, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept adding to keep pace in the East. Vegas acquired Mark Stone, while Nashville responded in acquiring Mikael Granlund from Minnesota and Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds. The Winnipeg Jets struck six trades, including adding center Kevin Hayes from the Rangers. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo