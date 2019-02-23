Tigers finalize 1-year deal with INF/OF Josh Harrison

The Detroit Tigers have finalized their one-year deal with free agent Josh Harrison.
Harrison, whose base salary will be worth $2 million, hit .250 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs last year. He missed time early in the season with a hand injury and played just 97 games.
Harrison spent his first eight major league seasons with Pittsburgh. He's played second base, third base, shortstop and in the outfield.
Harrison hit a career-high 16 home runs in 2017.
