George hits winner, scores 45 as Thunder beat Jazz in 2OT

The Associated Press

February 22, 2019 10:20 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder forwards Paul George (13) and Jerami Grant (9) celebrate after George hit a shot with less than a second left in the second overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Thunder won 148-147.
Oklahoma City Thunder forwards Paul George (13) and Jerami Grant (9) celebrate after George hit a shot with less than a second left in the second overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Thunder won 148-147. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo
OKLAHOMA CITY

Paul George floated in a basket with less than a second remaining in double-overtime, capping a 45-point night with the winning shot in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 148-147 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

George dribbled out the final seconds before driving between two defenders and floating in a shot with 0.8 seconds left. Kyle Korver got off a desperate 3 for Utah, but it went long as the buzzer sounded.

Russell Westbrook added 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, helping Oklahoma City overcome 38 points from Donovan Mitchell. Westbrook fouled out with 1:09 left in the first overtime, ending his NBA streak of 11 consecutive games with a triple-double.

The game went to overtime after the Thunder's Jerami Grant completed a tying three-point play, then blocked Mitchells shot at the other end. Grant had 18 points.

