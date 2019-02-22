Turner scores 16 to lead Saint Peter’s over Marist 65-59

Davauhnte Turner had 16 points as Saint Peter's snapped its eight-game losing streak, beating Marist 65-59 on Friday night.
KC Ndefo had 13 points for Saint Peter's (7-20, 4-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Quinn Taylor added 10 points. Samuel Idowu had three blocks for the visitors.
Brian Parker had 19 points for the Red Foxes (12-15, 7-8), whose four-game win streak was broken. Ryan Funk added 12 points. David Knudsen had seven rebounds.
The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes this season. Saint Peter's defeated Marist 72-63 on Jan. 13. Saint Peter's matches up against Niagara at home on Sunday. Marist plays Siena on the road on Sunday.
