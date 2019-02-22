Towns out with concussion for 1st missed game of his career

Team LeBron's Karl-Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, heads to the hoop against Team Giannis' Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, during the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. Chuck Burton AP Photo