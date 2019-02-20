Duke star Williamson limps off after shoe appears to break

Freshman sensation Zion Williamson left top-ranked Duke's rivalry game against No. 8 North Carolina 36 seconds in after his shoe appeared to break.
The issue with Williamson's Nike shoe emerged during the Blue Devils' opening possession Wednesday night, which ended with him on the floor near the free-throw line. He walked off with a slight limp but under his own power, before heading back to the locker room with no shoes on his feet.
Williamson, the ACC's second-leading scorer at 22.4 points per game, has established himself as arguably the most exciting player in college basketball with his array of dunks and once-in-a-generation athleticism.
