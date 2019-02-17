Da Silva carries Missouri St. past Loyola of Chicago 65-61

Tulio Da Silva had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Missouri State narrowly beat Loyola of Chicago 65-61 on Sunday.
Jarred Dixon had 10 points for Missouri State (15-12, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Josh Webster added seven points and 10 assists.
Cameron Krutwig scored a career-high 24 points for the Ramblers (16-11, 9-5). Marques Townes added 23 points and six rebounds.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Ramblers for the season. Missouri State defeated Loyola of Chicago 70-35 on Jan. 23. Missouri State plays Northern Iowa at home on Wednesday. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Evansville at home on Wednesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
