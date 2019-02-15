Hirscher set to compete in giant slalom after illness

Marcel Hirscher looks to have shrugged off illness and is slated to compete in the giant slalom at the world championships.
The seven-time overall World Cup champion from Austria will be the fifth skier on the course in the first leg.
Hirscher has been dealing with flu-like symptoms that forced him to cancel a news conference on Wednesday. On Thursday, he hit the slopes for a few practice runs but also spent time in bed, saying he had a "sore throat and a runny nose."
Hirscher is the reigning world and Olympic champion at giant slalom. He is also scheduled to compete in the slalom on Sunday.
The first run begins at 2:15 p.m. local time (1315 GMT). The second run starts at 5:45 p.m. local time (1645 GMT).
