Richardson scores 20 to carry Colgate over Holy Cross 74-70

Tucker Richardson had a season-high 20 points as Colgate edged past Holy Cross 74-70 on Wednesday night.
Richardson made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six assists.
Will Rayman had 12 points for Colgate (16-10, 8-5 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson added 12 points. Rapolas Ivanauskas had 11 points for the visitors.
Caleb Green had 19 points for the Crusaders (13-13, 4-9). Jacob Grandison added 13 points. Austin Butler had 12 points.
Colgate takes on American on the road on Saturday. Holy Cross faces Bucknell at home on Saturday.
