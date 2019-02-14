4 Kings are competing at All-Star Weekend. Here’s who’s going and how you can watch

The NBA All-Star break is here, but the work continues for four Sacramento Kings players.

Marvin Bagley III, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield didn’t make the main game, but all will take part in events throughout the weekend.

Fox will be busy. He’s competing in two events: the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars on Friday and the Taco Bell Skills Challenge on Saturday.

“It’s going to be cool. It’s always great to be able to play in an atmosphere like that,” Fox said last month, shortly before finding out he made the Rising Stars rosters.

Here’s what you need to know about the events in Charlotte, North Carolina, including the competitors, past Kings in the events and how to watch live:

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Time: 4 p.m. Friday

How to watch: ESPN or the WatchESPN app

Competitors: Among the 24 celebrities and retired athletes are Ray Allen, an 18-year NBA player now in the Hall of Fame; comedian Hasan Minhaj, a Davis native playing for the second time in three years; and Quavo, a rapper with the group Migos.





Past Kings in the event: Six have taken part, among them Mitch Richmond, Jason Williams and Spud Webb. Also, former Monarchs players Ticha Penicheiro and Kara Lawson have participated.

Rising Stars

Time: 6 p.m. Friday

How to watch: TNT or fubo.tv for live streaming.

Kings participants: Marvin Bagley III, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox

Others: There are 20 competitors, including Donovan Mitchell (Utah) and Jayson Tatum (Boston) for the U.S. Team and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) and Deandre Ayton (Phoenix) for the World Team.

Past Kings: There have been 13 over the years, including Buddy Hield, DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans. Bogdanovic was last year’s MVP.

Skills Challenge

Time: 5 p.m. Saturday

How to watch: TNT or fubo.tv for live streaming.

Kings participant: De’Aaron Fox

Others: The eight-man field also includes Luka Doncic (Dallas), Nikola Jokic (Denver), Trae Young (Atlanta), Mike Conley (Memphis), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston) and Nikola Vucevic (Orlando).

Past Kings: DeMarcus Cousins (2016-17), Buddy Hield (2018). Neither won the event.

3-Point Contest

Time: Follows Skills Challenge

How to watch: TNT or fubo.tv for live streaming.

Kings participant: Buddy Hield

Others: The 10-man field also includes Damian Lillard (Portland), Kemba Walker (Charlotte), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Danny Green (Toronto), Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas) and brothers Stephen Curry (Golden State) and Seth Curry (Portland).

Past Kings: Jim Les (1992), Mitch Richmond (1992, ’94), Peja Stojakovic (2001-04; champion in ’02 and ’03).

Time: Follows 3-Point Contest

How to watch: TNT or fubo.tv for live streaming.

Kings participants: None

Competitors: Miles Bridges (Charlotte), John Collins (Atlanta), Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City) and Dennis Smith Jr. (New York).

Past Kings: Ben McLemore (2014), Gerald Wallace (’02), Kenny Smith (1990), Terry Tyler (’86).