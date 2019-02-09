Horchler leads North Florida past North Alabama 82-73

Noah Horchler had a career-high 32 points as North Florida defeated North Alabama 82-73 on Saturday.
Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for North Florida (10-16, 4-7 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Ezekiel Balogun added 15 points and three blocks. Garrett Sams had seven rebounds for the visitors.
The Ospreys swatted a season-high 11 blocks.
Kendarius Smith scored a season-high 24 points for the Lions (8-18, 5-6), who have lost four games in a row. Kendall Stafford scored a season-high 20 points and had 13 rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but no assists. Christian Agnew had 13 points.
The Ospreys improved to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. North Florida defeated North Alabama 96-67 on Jan. 5.
North Florida plays Kennesaw State at home on Wednesday. North Alabama takes on Liberty at home next Saturday.
