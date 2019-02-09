What they said about retiring US skier Lindsey Vonn

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2010 file photo Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia. Lindsey Vonn is planning to compete in her last race on Sunday, ending a ski career in which she has made herself one of the greatest athletes of all time. Gero Breloer, File AP Photo