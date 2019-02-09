Column: A sad, shocking week that tested football’s heart

Tributes are placed outside the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales, for Emiliano Sala, Friday Feb. 8, 2019. Tributes are being paid across soccer to Argentine player Emiliano Sala, with the French league announcing a minute's applause before matches. French club Nantes says it will retire the No. 9 jersey worn by Sala before he was sold last month to Cardiff in the English Premier League. PA via AP Aaron Chown