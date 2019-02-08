Oni scores 35 to carry Yale over Princeton 74-60

Miye Oni had a career-high 35 points plus 12 rebounds as Yale won its seventh consecutive home game, topping Princeton 74-60 on Friday night.
Oni made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added three blocks.
Alex Copeland had 15 points for Yale (14-4, 4-1 Ivy League). Jordan Bruner added nine rebounds.
Richmond Aririguzoh had 17 points for the Tigers (12-6, 4-1), whose seven-game win streak came to end. Jaelin Llewellyn added 15 points. Myles Stephens had eight rebounds.
Devin Cannady, whose 20 points per game coming into the matchup led the Tigers, scored 8 points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Yale plays Penn at home on Saturday. Princeton plays Brown on the road on Saturday.
