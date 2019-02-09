Wild finish for Mickelson puts him in 4-way tie at Pebble

Phil Mickelson is in a familiar place in familiar conditions at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He is among four players tied for the lead after the second round was completed Saturday morning because of rain.
Mickelson avoided the worst of the weather, though he had to survive a wild finish of a birdie, three straight bogeys and a closing birdie for a 4-under 68 at Spyglass Hill.
Jordan Spieth endured the rain that finally caused play to be suspended Friday because of large puddles on the green. Spieth returned to Spyglass on Saturday to complete two holes. He made bogey on his last one for a 68 and was one shot behind.
This is the 13th time Mickelson has at least a share of the lead after any round. He was tied with Lucas Glover, Scott Langley and Paul Casey.
