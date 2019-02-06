No. 14 Villanova tops Creighton in OT for 10-0 Big East mark

Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (21), Jermaine Samuels (23) and Phil Booth (5) celebrate after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 66-59 in overtime. Matt Slocum AP Photo