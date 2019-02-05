Column: Bad rules, bad temper, rough start to golf this year

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, Sergio Garcia of Spain plays a shot on the 14th hole during round three of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Golf barely got out of January when it was hit with what must feel like a two-shot penalty. Odds are the negative attention on the new set of modern rules will have subsided before those four glorious days in April during the Masters unless, of course, the next man in a green jacket makes his final putt with the flagstick in the cup. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo