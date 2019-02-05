Lynx star Maya Moore to skip ’19 WNBA season

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore, left, shoots against Indiana Fever's Jazmon Gwathmey during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis. Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore has decided to skip the upcoming WNBA season. Moore announced Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 on The Players' Tribune website that she'll sit out in 2019. She already took the fall and winter off from international competition. The five-time first-team All-WNBA honoree has helped the Lynx win four championships since her rookie year, 2011. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo