Azerbaijan renews F1 contract through 2023

FILE - In this Friday, April 27, 2018 file photo, Germany driver Sebastian Vettel steers his Ferrari during the first free practice session at the Baku Formula One city circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Baku renewed its contract on Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019, to host Formula One’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix through 2023, prolonging the stay of a circuit which initially struggled for acceptance but has since become a fan favorite. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo