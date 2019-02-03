Retirement party: Vonn and Svindal to say goodbye at worlds

FILE - In this March 14, 2009 file photo, Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, left, and Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, smile as they show their Alpine ski World Cup overall title trophies, in Are, Sweden. For Lindsey Vonn and Aksel Lund Svindal, the world championships beginning this week in Are, Sweden, will mark the end of an era. The event will also bring Vonn and Svindal full circle _ back to the site of their first major championship successes more than a decade ago. Vonn claimed the first medals of her career, two silvers, at the freezing 2007 worlds in Are, while Svindal claimed his first golds a dozen years ago by winning the downhill and giant slalom. Marco Trovati, File AP Photo