Atletico Madrid signs Alvaro Morata on loan from Chelsea

FILE - In this Sunday, April, 1, 2018 file photo, Chelsea's Alvaro Morata looks on during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Atletico Madrid has signed striker Alvaro Morata on a loan from Chelsea until the end 2020 season. Morata signed his contract on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 sealing his return to the club where he started playing as a child. Alastair Grant, file AP Photo