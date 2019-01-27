Ferstl is first German skier to win super-G in Kitzbuehel

Josef Ferstl has become the first German winner of the World Cup super-G at the classic Hahnenkamm event.
His win on Sunday came 40 years after his father, Sepp Ferstl, won back-to-back downhills at the same resort.
Starting first, Ferstl clocked 1 minute, 13.07 seconds on the 2.1-kilometer Streifalm course, a time that remained unmatched by all pre-race favorites.
Johan Clarey of France was 0.08 behind in second, and Dominik Paris of Italy was two-hundredths further back in third. Paris had won the downhill race here Friday.
Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Aksel Lund Svindal, who led the super-G standings before the race, didn't compete because of a knee injury. The Norwegian announced that he will retire after the world championships in February.
