Sports

DeChambeau cruises to victory at Dubai Desert Classic

The Associated Press

January 27, 2019 05:04 AM

Kamran Jebreili AP Photo
Kamran Jebreili AP Photo
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Bryson DeChambeau shot an 8-under 64 to cruise to his first overseas victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

The American golfer, who was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5, started the final round with a one-stroke lead and held his nerve to extend his winning margin with an eagle and seven birdies to finish on 24-under 264.

England's Matt Wallace was second after shooting a 4-under 68 for a total of 271.

Overnight runner-up Li Haotong, who was looking to claim back-to-back victories at the Emirates Golf Club, shot a final-round 71 to finish on 272 in joint third place.

Englishmen Ian Poulter (64) and Paul Waring (64) joined him along with Spain's Sergio Garcia (66) and Alvaro Quiros (68).

  Comments  