New Zealand beats US 38-0 to win New Zealand Sevens

Ducks goaltender John Gibson has faced more shots than any other NHL goalie this season, a staggering 1,361 shots in 43 games. He also has made more saves than anyone else, 1,251, an impressive .919 save percentage. He is a legitimate candidate for the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie, recognition for his excellence in keeping the injury-plagued, slump-stricken Ducks from plummeting completely out of the West playoff chase.