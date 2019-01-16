Marberry’s 23 leads Lipscomb past NJIT 70-52

Rob Marberry had 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting and Lipscomb defeated NJIT 70-52 on Wednesday night.
Matt Rose had five 3-pointers and a season-high 17 points for Lipscomb (13-4, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fourth straight.
The Bisons scored the first eight points of the game and closed the first half with a 17-4 run for a 34-20 lead. Marberry had 14 points, making 7 of 8.
Five fouls were called on the Highlanders in the first 2½ minutes of the second half and assistant coach Jeff Rafferty was ejected minutes later.
Lipscomb ended up shooting 50 percent for the game but NJIT never warmed up, finishing at 36 percent.
Zach Cooks had 11 points for the Highlanders (13-5, 1-2).
