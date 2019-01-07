Vince Young, Rocket Ismail highlight Hall of Fame class

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2004, file photo, Texas NCAA college football quarterback Vince Young looks for a receiver during the first half against Missouri, in Austin, Texas. Texas quarterback Vince Young and Notre Dame speedster Raghib Ismail have been selected, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with 11 other players and two coaches. Harry Cabluck, File AP Photo