NDSU goes for 7th FCS title in Eastern Washington’s return

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016, file photo, North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman reacts during the FCS championship NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State in Frisco, Texas. Klieman (68-6), who will be Kansas State’s new coach, is going for his fourth FCS title as a head coach to match the record four won by Jim Tressel at Youngstown State before he went on to win a national title at Ohio State. Mike Stone, File AP Photo