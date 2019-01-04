Chiefs atop AFC playoff puzzle for 1st time since 1997

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) breaks a tackle-attempt by Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo.. For the first time in a decade, the top seed in the AFC playoffs goes to a team not led by Tom Brady or Peyton Manning. The Chiefs haven't had a true franchise QB since Len Dawson led the Chiefs to their only Super Bowl title. But after trading up to select Mahomes in the first round in 2017, then letting him learn the ropes under Alex Smith, Mahomes responded with one of the best seasons in NFL history for a first-year starter. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo