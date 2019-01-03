Sports

Grizzlies acquire Justin Holiday from Bulls

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer

January 03, 2019 08:50 PM

Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu (25) goes to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (7) defends him during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 in Chicago.
Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu (25) goes to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (7) defends him during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 in Chicago. David Banks AP Photo
Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu (25) goes to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (7) defends him during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 in Chicago. David Banks AP Photo
CHICAGO

The struggling Memphis Grizzlies have acquired guard Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls for guards MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.

Memphis also sent second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to Chicago in the deal Thursday. The Bulls waived guard Cameron Payne in another move.

The Grizzlies hope Holiday — averaging 11.6 points — provides a lift. They have dropped 10 of 13 and had what general manager Chris Wallace described as an "emotionally charged" meeting following a loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

Memphis has fallen from first to 10th in the Western Conference after a 12-5 start.

With Holiday gone, rookie Chandler Hutchison figures to play a bigger role for Chicago. Brooks is averaging 6.6 points and Selden is scoring 5.4.

