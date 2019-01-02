Broncos kick off coaching search with Chuck Pagano

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano applauds during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Indianapolis. John Elway's search for his fourth coach in six seasons begins with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, a native of Boulder, Colorado, on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo