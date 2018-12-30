Rhode Island races past MTSU in 2nd half for 72-63 win

Jeff Dowtin scored 17 points with four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Rhode Island beat Middle Tennessee 72-60 on Sunday in the first matchup between the two schools.
Dana Tate contributed 15 points and six rebounds and Fatts Russell scored 11 with five assists for the Rams.
Russell made a pair of free throws to put Rhode Island (7-5) on top 45-44 and the Rams never trailed again. Russell's free throws were part of a 24-3 run over an almost 7-minute span, and Dana Tate's 3-pointer with 7:50 left made it 60-47.
Antonio Green scored 26 points, and Donovan Sims added 15 points for the Blue Raiders (3-10) now losers of nine straight. Middle Tennessee's opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game during the losing streak.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Dowtin now has 306 assists for his career and needs 18 more to tie Preston Murphy (1995-99) for 10th place in program history.
Comments